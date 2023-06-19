Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 5,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

SWN opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

