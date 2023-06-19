iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $95.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $75.28 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.