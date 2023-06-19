General Partner Inc. Invests $112,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.63 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average of $177.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

