General Partner Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

General Partner Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

ADP opened at $221.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.87. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

