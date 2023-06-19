General Partner Inc. Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

General Partner Inc. cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 986.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

