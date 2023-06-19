General Partner Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

General Partner Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $192.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average of $205.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

