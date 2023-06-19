W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GWW opened at $732.43 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $748.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $678.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.05.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

