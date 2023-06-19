U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,935,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

