Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX opened at $258.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

