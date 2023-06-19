Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 1,610 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $262,167,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

