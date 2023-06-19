Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 590 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 2.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $241.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

