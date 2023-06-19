Trust Co. of Vermont Has $4.50 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 208,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $194.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.23. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.