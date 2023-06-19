Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

D stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

