Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 254 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.43 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

