Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% in the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $537.30 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

