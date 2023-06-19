Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 6,843 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $67.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

