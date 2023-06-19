Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

INTU opened at $455.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.31.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

