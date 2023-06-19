Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 436,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Sera Prognostics accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 1.41% of Sera Prognostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SERA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 12,891.82%. Equities analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

