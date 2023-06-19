Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,100 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the airline’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the airline’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,870 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the airline’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 247,105 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,319,000 after buying an additional 165,571 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

