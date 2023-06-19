Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $6.64 Million Investment in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,150,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,000. Vox Royalty makes up 2.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. 31.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vox Royalty Price Performance

Shares of VOXR stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Featured Articles

