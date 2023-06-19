Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $10 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 247,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,907,000 after purchasing an additional 852,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 303,296 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.31 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.84.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

