Emerald Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after acquiring an additional 215,823 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,917,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $247.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

