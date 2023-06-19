Emerald Advisors LLC Trims Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Emerald Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,285,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 202,318 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,096,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $114.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

