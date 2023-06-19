Emerald Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

