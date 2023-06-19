Emerald Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2023

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVGet Rating) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.