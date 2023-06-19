Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 660 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.76 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

