Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 3,190 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.07% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,334.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,946 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,212,000 after purchasing an additional 362,253 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,134,000 after purchasing an additional 301,136 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 867,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 204,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $61.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $65.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2931 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

