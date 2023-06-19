Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Lam Research makes up about 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,058,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after purchasing an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.65 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The stock has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $558.36 and a 200 day moving average of $506.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

