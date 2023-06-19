Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

