Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $504,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 465,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,735,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
