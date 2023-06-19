Capital CS Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $447.91 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.72.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,501. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

