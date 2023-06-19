Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS NUEM opened at $28.17 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $239.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.