Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 989 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

