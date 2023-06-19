Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $6.76 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

