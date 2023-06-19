Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 822,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 514,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.