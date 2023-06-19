Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

