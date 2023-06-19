HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

NYSE LMT opened at $459.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

