Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 698 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Trade Desk worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $419,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,414,456.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,028,694 shares of company stock valued at $62,938,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

