HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after acquiring an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day moving average is $173.51. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

