Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $7,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $85.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $103.36.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

