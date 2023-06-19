iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDG. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,782,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1,062.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $413.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

