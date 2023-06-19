Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $200.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.