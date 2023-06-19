Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,694 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.31% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after buying an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

