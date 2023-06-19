Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.84% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

