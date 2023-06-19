Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 43,200 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 2.74% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $26,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 79,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUSC opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

