BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $87.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.