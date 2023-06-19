11,968 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Purchased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUC opened at $10.70 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

