KWB Wealth Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Stories

