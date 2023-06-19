IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Shares Acquired by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth grew its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 75,277 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQSI opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.90. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

The IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (IQSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of developed-market stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market-cap. IQSI was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

