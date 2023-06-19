KWB Wealth Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KWB Wealth grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

Bank of America stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $232.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

