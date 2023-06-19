KWB Wealth Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

KWB Wealth increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,347,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,556,000 after buying an additional 145,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,407,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,581,000 after buying an additional 104,121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG opened at $251.87 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $258.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.06 and a 200 day moving average of $226.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

